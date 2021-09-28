Denise Bidot sends a sweet message to Lil Wayne on his 39th birthday

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne are one of today’s cutest celebrity couples. To share with the world how adorable they are and all their love for each other, the model took social media to congratulate the iconic rapper on his 39th birthday.

Bidot described the star as the greatest of all times while sharing a set of throwback photos, which seems to be among her favorites because Lil Wayne appears smiling. “Happy birthday to my favorite human on this or any planet. You’ve been my teacher, friend, and the greatest love of my life. Cheers to you @liltunechi . You truly are the goat. 🥳🖤 🐐 (ps- these are old pics but his smile here 😍),” she wrote.

©Denise Bidot





In the photos, the Puerto Rican model and the Louisiana rapper appear to be in their home, wearing comfy outfits while standing in front of near-lifesize letters spelling their initials.

Friends and fans of the couple flooded the comments section with heart emojis, well wishes for the birthday boy, and to let them know how happy they look in their relations. “I’m so happy you’re happy my love ❤️❤️,” wrote plus-size model Iskra. “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO THE LUCKIEST MAN ALIVE @liltunechi - have fun DB love u ❤️,” said musician Lily Lane.

The couple sparked marriage rumors on April 20th of this year after the rapper tweeted that he was the “Happiest man alive,” and today is “the beginning of our forever,” even adding “The Carters.” The following month Bidot came back to Instagram after a 2-month hiatus with a blurry black and white photo of Lil Wayne kissing her on the cheek. While everyone thought they were married, Wayne shut down the rumors during an Instagram Live interview with Nicki Minaj.

“The other day it was some tweets going on, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ and I texted you and I was like, ‘Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you’ve been in a good mood. And I said, ‘Congratulations,’ because I thought you had gotten married,” Minaj said.

“I’m so glad you asked me that. I did not get married,” the 39-year-old star said, explaining that the cryptic tweets back in April were actually about his children. “I said ‘The Carters,’ and girl, that’s my damn sons, that’s my sons’ little name of their little group,” Wayne laughed.