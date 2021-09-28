Mila Kunis told the truth about how she and Ashton Kutcher keep their kids clean

Actress Mila Kunis is on Tuesday’s episode of the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and she cleared the air about that viral interview involving her and her family’s hygiene. For her appearance, Kunis matched with DeGeneres in a black blazer worn over a white button down shirt, and black pants with white sneakers.

Kunis wasn’t just a guest, but she co-hosted the show with the 66-year-old. When different guests came on, the ‘Bad Moms’ actress sat next to DeGeneres but prior to that, the actress and host chatted about the controversial news regarding Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher bathing their sons, six-year-old Wyatt and four-year-old Dimitri.

Several months ago, Kunis and Kutcher were on Dax Shepard‘s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast and they revealed to Shephard that they are pretty flexible with bathing their sons and that they didn’t bathe their sons as newborns that often. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Kunis said on the podcast.

“But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.” “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher added.

Kunis addressed this topic with DeGeneres on Tuesday’s show. “There’s a body of water that [the kids] touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler. It’s COVID! Who showered in COVID? We didn’t leave the house! Who cares!”

“I don’t think I made this story any better right now,” she admitted. “I feel like this is going to take a whole other turn!” she went on to say.

Kunis then said that her “intent every day is to bathe [her] children. I wake up every day, like, ‘Today I’m going to shower my kids,‘” the actress said. “And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them…”