Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver both posted sweet messages for their youngest son’s birthday

Today is Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s youngest son, Christopher’s 24th birthday. The former governor and journalist both took to Instagram to post sweet messages for their son’s birthday. Out of all of Arnold and Maria’s children, Christopher seems to be the most private.

Maria posted several pictures of her and her lookalike son to her Instagram and wrote as the caption, “This young man is turning 24 today!!! @c1lotsoffun is extraordinary! Everyone who knows him absolutely loves him. He is wise, so wise, so kind, so loving, so caring, so strong, so gentle, so smart. He has a heart that is all love. From the moment he came into this world, he’s been making it better for everyone, especially for me! It’s an honor to be his mama, and there’s nothing I love more than hanging with him, watching shows with him, going to dinner with him, talking with him. I love you Christopher, to the moon and back, you are beyond! Love, Mommy. Help me make his day special, and join me in wishing him HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🎂🎊🎉 #happybirthdaychristopher.”

Arnold followed in his ex-wife’s footsteps this morning by also posting a few throwback pictures of him and Christopher. He accompanied the sweet photos with a caption that read, “Happy birthday Christopher! I love you and I’m proud of you every day! You’re so smart, and you have such a big heart. Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year.”