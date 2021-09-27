Georgina Rodriguez is waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to pop the question

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for five years and now the former sales assistant is ready for the famous soccer player to pop the question. This news came from a teaser of the 27-year-old’s new Netflix show titled ‘I am Georgina’ that is premiering later this year.

The show will give viewers a glimpse into the famous girlfriend’s life. It’ll show a more personal side of Rodriguez and her relationship with Ronaldo, who she shares a daughter, Alana, with. In the under 60 second teaser of the show, a close friend of the 27-year-old is heard asking Rodriguez about a wedding for her and the soccer player.

“ The wedding, the wedding?“ a friend asks Rodriguez while the two are traveling on a private plane. ”No,” the 27-year-old said. ”It doesn‘t depend on me. I wish.“

Alvaro Diaz, the director of entertainment for Netflix Spain, gave more insight into what else this new show will be about. “Georgina is totally honest and recognizes in the documentary that her life changed from having nothing to absolutely everything.