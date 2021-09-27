Olivia Rodrigo reveals the impact fame is having on her mental health

Olivia Rodrigo knows that fame has a dark side; therefore, she is cautiously navigating her spotlight. For the 18-year-old “Good 4 U” singer, living a happy and healthy life is imperative.

“I’m taking it one step at a time. It can be really tough on your mental health, though,” Rodrigo told Vogue Singapore in their latest cover interview. “I’m grateful for the people who like me for me and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That‘s always been a top priority.”

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ mockumentary series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

“It’s funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life,” she continued. “The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I’m having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It’s just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn’t change who you are as a person.”

According to Rodrigo, she found it “surprising” to be able to see “who was genuinely supportive of me and who wasn’t.” The star explained that “sometimes when you have a lot of success really quickly, it can scare people and make people feel different. That was an interesting thing to learn. I’m figuring it all out.”

But the singer and actress are not dealing with her newfound fame alone. The teenager also revealed to the publication how her parents are taking it all in. “My mom is a teacher, and my dad is a therapist. In middle school, I was home-schooled and started working on sets, which adds to the unique thing about my upbringing,” she said. “I spent most of it surrounded by 45-year-old men on a set and not with kids my own age in a school. But I‘m lucky to have amazing friends and family who have kept me grounded.”

“My parents take all this craziness in the best way,” Rodrigo added. “They always say, ‘We are so proud of you, and all these achievements are incredible, but we would be equally proud of you if you were in school in your hometown.’ They’re the best, and that’s a really important attitude to have.”