Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted grabbing dinner together in Santa Monica

Reportedly after dining together, Jolie was seen getting into the back of the ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ singer’s black SUV and were supposedly going back to The Weeknd’s home.

This is not the first time we’re hearing of the actress and the singer hanging out together. Back in early July, the two celebs were actually spotted at the same Italian restaurant.

According to Page Six, they spent hours at the celebrity hot spot but left separately and made sure to not be photographed together. For the dinner outing, the 46-year-old wore a black silk dress with a light beige trench coat, and black mask. The Weeknd opted for a denim tuxedo and black boots.

A source close to The Weeknd told Page Six, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]” adding “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

Time will only tell what comes of these two celeb friends.