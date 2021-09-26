Olivia Rodrigo stuns at the Academy of Motion Pictures opening gala

Olivia Rodrigo looked stunning in a black gown as she walked the red carpet of the Academy of Motion Pictures opening gala. The singer joined a variety of Hollywood stars as they celebrated the opening of the much-awaited film museum.
The dress, designed by Saint Laurent, was black and form-fitting, with a high slit on the leg that gave Olivia an elegant look. The dress was designed to highlight Oliva’s shoulders and neckline, having the addition of pockets, something that makes dresses immediately more comfortable and accessible. Olivia matched the ensemble with black open-toed heels and light makeup that popped thanks to bright red lipstick.
Olivia Rodrigo is one of Hollywood’s most prominent rising stars. She recently won the VMA’s Best New Artist award, a title that has been held by artists like Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, and Nirvana, before they moved on to even greater accomplishments.
This year, Olivia released “Sour,” her debut album, which was received with critical acclaim. Before that, she made a name for herself starring in several Disney series, like “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “Bizaardvark,” where she played one of the lead role for three years.
The Academy of Motion Picture Museum has been in development for years, faced with a variety of delays that were increased by the pandemic. Finally, the opening gala was chaired by Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy, and Jason Blum, three prominent figures in cinema, television, and horror. The night honored legendary actress Sophia Loren and filmmaker Haile Gerima.
The night included the attendance of prominent Hollywood figures like Brad Pitt, Regina King, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman and more, and featured toasts by Tom Hanks and a performance by Lady Gaga, making it into a truly memorable Hollywood outing. The Academy of Motion Pictures Museum will be opening to the public this September 30th.