Katie Holmes looked amazing at the premiere of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Katie Holmes was in attendance at the premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” at the New York Film Festival. Holmes wore a beautiful white dress that made her a stand out amongst the stars that were walking down the red carpet.
Katie’s all-white look was very simple and elegant, wearing a long sleeve white dress that was form-fitting at the top and then loose at the bottom.
Her only dashes of color were introduced through accessories, with maroon shoes and purse and striking mismatched earrings. She had her hair braided in a bun that made her look effortlessly chic and stylish.
Katie Holmes is a New York icon, usually spotted around the city, completing errands or hanging out with her daughter. This year, she broke up with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr, whom she dated for some months. “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends,” said a source to US Weekly. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.” Katie was recently spotted having lunch with a man on the West Village.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand and premiered to rapturous reviews. Directed by Joel Cohen, who usually directs alongside his brother Ethan, the film is an adaptation of the Shakespeare tragedy. Critics praise the film for its stark atmosphere and great performances from its leads, claiming that while the script doesn’t deviate from the original, the film is shot in all black and white and has many flourishes that are known to the popular and Academy Award-winning film director. The film opens in theaters on December 25th and will be streaming on AppleTV+ starting January 14th. It’s likely a contender for awards season.