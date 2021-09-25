Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella shares a rare selfie

Bella Kidman Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s daughter, shared a photo of herself. Bella, who is an artist and designer, lives a relatively private life, rarely sharing photos of things that are unrelated to her work.

In the photo, Bella is seen sporting a septum ring and a shaggy hairstyle that she tops with a red beanie. She’s wearing a shirt with an image of Bill Murray’s character in “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” and a red bandana tied around her neck. She fittingly captioned the post with the cowboy emoji. Followers were quick to drop comments, mentioning her hairstyle and how beautiful she looked. “The haircut is sensational Bella,” read one comment. “Looking beautiful. Love your hair,” read another one.

Bella works as an artist and designer and she keeps a low-key social media presence despite having famous followers and having been involved in the industry due to her parents for most of her life. She married Max Parker in 2015 and appears to be based in London.

Bella is the eldest child of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. She and her brother Connor were adopted shortly before the couple divorced after 11 years of marriage. While Bella is rarely discussed by her parents, they appear to have a positive relationship, with both parents being supportive of her and Connor.