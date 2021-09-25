Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro post their first video together

The relationship between Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro has been the source of speculation for a while now. The pair more or less confirmed their relationship when they uploaded a TikTok video together.

©Rosalia



The pair posted a video of themselves dancing.

Rosalia posted the video on her TikTok account, where she posts frequent and funny videos that show off snippets of her songs and provide updates of what she’s been up to. Her last video features herself and Rauw dancing along to a TikTok challenge. With both of them barefoot and looking relaxed, the video gives the impression that they were simply at home, having fun, and making a cute video to pass the time.

Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro vía TikTok. pic.twitter.com/YU52fDJ8GD — ROSALÍA INFO (@RosaliaInfoES) September 24, 2021

Rumors of their relationship have been swirling, with fans tracking the comments that leave on each other videos. In August they were spotted holding hands and leaving a restaurant together. While the pair didn’t make any statements, they didn’t appear to be hiding, as they smiled when they were photographed. This instance marked their first public appearance.

Before this, fans have long speculated about both singers’ personal relationships, wanting to have a better understanding of the people they were involved with. Rosalia and Rauw have been romantically linked previously throughout the year, with avid fans spotting his car in some of Rosalia’s photos and thinking that some of their solo photos were taken from the same house.