Sam Asghari says past documentaries about Britney Spears left a bad aftertaste

Every documentary about Britney Spear’s life and conservatorship has captivated millions around the world and another one is dropping tonight, Friday, September 24th. Made by the same filmmakers of February’s Emmy-nominated “Framing Britney Spears,” “Controlling Britney Spears” premiers tonight at 10 pm. ET on FX and Hulu. While Britney has stayed quiet about its upcoming release, her 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari took to Instagram to vent about how the past documentaries about her life left a bad taste in his mouth.

Britney and Asghari began dating in 2016 and he has stayed relatively quiet about her conservatorship until the Framing Britney Spears went viral. The model and actor shared a photo with text before the release of the follow-up documentary writing, “Apparently my opinion has increased in value of the last few days.” Asghari began with a crying face emoji. “Past docs left bad after taste. I’m hopeful this one will be respectful.”

Sam Asghari offered his opinion on the documentaries on IG

He went on to offer his opinion as an actor, “I don’t blame CNN, BBC or NETFLIX (which got me through lockdowns) for airing them because as an actor I tell other peoples stories too.” Asghari continued referencing his fiancé as a “subject.” “I question prouder who made them “just to shed light” without input or approval from subject.” “Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney,” Asghari concluded. The new documentary by The New York Times features exclusive interviews with members of Spears’s inner circle with knowledge of the conservatorship

Controlling Britney Spears isn’t the only documentary Asghari could be referring to because it turns out there are two releases this week. The second is Netflix’s ‘Britney vs Spears’ out September 28th. It is again about her conservatorship and a source told Page Six, “This is another unauthorized documentary without her blessing or participation.” While Asghari said the documentaries never get input or approval from the subject, Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, who directed “Britney vs Spears,” said they tried to contact her repeatedly. “I always hoped and dreamed and wished and prayed to the documentary gods,” she said. “I tried to contact her repeatedly. But I had to sit with the understanding that it was unlikely ever to happen.”