Tom Cruise splits from his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell after a year of dating

Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell never officially confirmed their relationship but it was clear the actors were enjoying each other‘s company after attending several events together including the star-studded Wimbledon tennis tournament this past summer. They were first reported to be an item last December and after almost a year they have reportedly called it quits. According to The Sun, they have both agreed to be just “friends.” Read the details below.

©GettyImages



Cruise and Atwell on the set of Mission Impossible 7

Just like many films over the last year the 7th installment in the Mission Impossible franchise had several delays, mishaps, and COVID shutdowns. It seems all the mayhem may have affected their new love because a film insider told the outlet, “It has been a very intense period of filming together.” “They really got on well – and they’re obviously both very good-looking Hollywood stars so it made for a good match.” Despite both being good-looking, “as the latest film winds down they’ve decided to go back to being friends,” they added.

Cruises’ busy helicopter schedule was all brought up by the source, “Their filming schedules are very full-on, and Tom has a number of other commitments coming up and is always shooting around by private helicopter and jet so it just ran its course.” Thankfully it doesn’t seem like things are going to be awkward between the exes as they do press for the film, “they’re still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but just one of those things. They still get on well,” the source explained.

©GettyImages



Cruise and Atwell enjoyed Wimbledon together

While actress Katie Holmes, Tom’s ex-wife and mother of daughter Suri Cruise has been enjoying the single life dating both Jamie Foxx and Emilio Vitolo Jr., Atwell is his first long-term partner since they announced their divorce in 2012.

As noted by The Sun, his fondness for the “Captain America” actress was a major factor in his decision to film the new movie in the United Kingdom. At the time a production source said, “Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one. Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable.” “They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.” Unfortunately, it seems their time together ran its course.