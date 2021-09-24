Bad Bunny dominates Billboard Latin Music Awards with 10 trophies, makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Gabriela

The highly-anticipated 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards went down on Thursday, September 23 and--unsurprisingly--Bad Bunny was the big winner of the night.

When he arrived at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, fans were surprised to see his longtime girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri by his side, marking their official red carpet debut after four years of dating.

While he’s never hid the fact that he was in a relationship--first publicly appearing with Berlingeri at a Miami Heat game in February 2020--both of them are fairly private on social media. Because of that, the breakup rumors surrounding their relationship are constant, but this red carpet appearance definitely shut everyone up.

But, of course, Benito’s red carpet arrival was only the beginning of his big night, going on to dominate the awards show by taking home a whopping 10 trophies, nearly half of his 22 nominations.

Among the awards received on Thursday were Hot Latin Song of the Year for “Dákiti,” Album of the Year for YHLQMDLG, and Artist of the Year.

“Thanks always to all the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem,” the superstar said after receiving the Hot Latin Song award. “Thank you for always being there for us. You are the ones who give us this award.”

For his Artist of the Year acceptance speech, Bunny took a different approach, showing off exactly why he was the most awarded musician of the night.

As he grabbed the microphone and watched his ten trophies get stacked next to one another, he took the microphone and started to sing one of the most beloved songs off the Album of The Year: “Safaera” featuring Ñengo Flow and Jowell & Randy.

And, of course, the entire crowd began to sing his lyrics back to him.