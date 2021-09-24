Kim Kardashian is hosting Saturday Night Live but not everyone is happy about it

Kim Kardashian is getting fans excited about her special TV appearance, as a host of Saturday Night Live, kicking off the 47th season of the popular show.

Loading the player...

And while this is a new experience for the famous reality star turned entrepreneur, not everyone is excited about it, as Hollywood actress Debra Messing went on to share on her personal Twitter account.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” adding “Am I missing something?”

Kim’s episode is set to premiere October 9th, with musical guest Halsey, right after the first episode of the new season, hosted by Owen Wilson and a special performance of Kacey Musgraves, who is enjoying the success of her new album Star-Crossed.

The show will continue on October 16th with Rami Malek and Young Thug, and October 23rd with Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile.

OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL

I’m hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnlpic.twitter.com/sb2LnHD2sI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 22, 2021

Online users are now speculating that Kim could be making a special announcement during her Saturday Night Live segment, as hosts of the show are known for promoting their projects during the episode.

Kim shared her excitement on Twitter, posting a photo of the date her episode is premiering, writing “OMFG no turning back now!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!! @nbcsnl”