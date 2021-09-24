New couple alert! Marc Anthony attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards with his girlfriend

Marc Anthony was one of the stars that stole the show on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The singer made an entrance with a new girlfriend! He looked very happy and was enjoying the event. In recent months, the singer has been linked to different models, but it wasn’t until tonight that this new love interest was confirmed.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony y su nueva novia en los Latin Billboard

The ‘Vivir mi vida’ singer and his mysterious companion wore matching outfits, as he was dressed in a white shirt and black pants, while she wore a strapless black dress. The couple were all smiles before the cameras and even exchanged a public kiss.

©GettyImages



¡El beso del amor! Marc y su nueva novia, muy enamorados

Once inside the Watsco Center, the singer and his girlfriend shared seats in the same row, and were located a few steps from the stage. After some performances, it was Marc’s turn. He sang ‘Pa’lla Voy’ for the first time on television.