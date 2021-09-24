New couple alert! Marc Anthony attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards with his girlfriend

Marc Anthony was one of the stars that stole the show on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The singer made an entrance with a new girlfriend! He looked very happy and was enjoying the event. In recent months, the singer has been linked to different models, but it wasn’t until tonight that this new love interest was confirmed.
2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Live updates from one of music’s biggest nights
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: Photos from the red carpet
See who’s performing tonight at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and how to watch here
The ‘Vivir mi vida’ singer and his mysterious companion wore matching outfits, as he was dressed in a white shirt and black pants, while she wore a strapless black dress. The couple were all smiles before the cameras and even exchanged a public kiss.
Once inside the Watsco Center, the singer and his girlfriend shared seats in the same row, and were located a few steps from the stage. After some performances, it was Marc’s turn. He sang ‘Pa’lla Voy’ for the first time on television.
The last time Marc made his romance publicly known was in 2019, when he was in a relationship with the model Jessica Lyne Harris, whom he met after breaking up with Raffaella Modugno.