Lionel Messi drinks Mate from a cup with his kids’ names on it

Lionel Messi was photographed stepping out of his car alongside his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. He was holding a mate cup, the traditional tea drink that’s enjoyed by many Argentinians. What caught photographers’ eye was the fact that the mate cup was engraved with his children’s name.

©GrosbyGroup



Messi was holding a mate cup and a container for hot drinks in the same hand.

Messi is seen stepping out of his car as his bodyguards shield him from the paparazzi. In his hand, he holds a mate cup and a container for hot drinks, where there’s presumably more mate. Engraved on the rim of the cup were the names of his sons, Mateo and Thiago. Messi was wearing comfortable clothes: a dark blue sweater and pants, and some stylish white sneakers.

His wife, Antonella Rocuzzo, was also captured stepping out of the car, wearing a black face mask, a black shirt, and jeans. She was holding a white sweater in her hands.

©GrosbyGroup



Antonella looked comfortable wearing a shirt, jeans and some Converse shoes.

Recently, Messi was ruled out of a Paris Saint Germaine Ligue 1 game due to an injury sustained on his left knee. “Lionel Messi, following the knock received on his left knee, has undergone an MRI this morning which confirms the signs of bone contusion, a new assessment will be made in 48 hours,” read a PSG statement. It’s possible for Messi to miss out on a couple of weeks of games due to the injury.