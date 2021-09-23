Kim K’s ex-BFF accuses Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox of copying SKIMS shoot

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s break the internet book on Wednesday, September 22, making headlines with their sultry, surprise SKIMS shoot. But, while most people were fans of the flicks, there are a few folks who aren’t fond of them--especially because they think they stole the concept.

For their photoshoot, Kourtney and Megan struck various poses in their black and white SKIMS sets, including one where they are seductively feed each other cherries. That photo, in particular, looks very similar to a shoot Draya Michele did with model Tanaya Henry, which some people are now saying Fox and Kardashian copied.

The claim was first made by Kristen Noel Crawley, who was once a close friend to Kim Kardashian. As fans were going crazy over the SKIMS photoshoot, Crawley posted the similar image to her Instagram Story with the caption: “Black women are always the blueprint, and don’t you forget it.”

That’s when the former Basketball Wives star endorsed Kristen’s message, re-sharing her previous photoshoot onto her own Instagram Story for her 8.5 million followers to see.

As for fans, people seem to have mixed reactions to Crawley’s claims, with some consumers seeing the similarities and thinking this new shoot was a rip-off, and others pointing out that Michele and Henry probably weren’t the first to feed one another cherries for a photoshoot.

This claim from Kristen is especially interesting given her history with the SKIMS mogul. Crawley, the founder of KNC Beauty, is married to Kanye West’s longtime friend and business partner, Don C.

Given how close their husbands were, Kim and Kristen also formed a close relationship, always posting about how much time they spent together. But, last year, fans noticed that Crawley unfollowed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on social media, sparking rumors of a feud between the gal pals.