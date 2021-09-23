Debra Messing is scratching her head at Kim Kardashian hosting SNL

It seems thatKim Kardashian is getting in touch with her funny side. Yesterday Kardashian announced that she will be hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ on October 9 with special musical guest Halsey. The KKW singer posted the news to her Instagram stories on Wednesday. She wrote “OMFG no turning back now!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!” While some are excited about the news, others such as actress Debra Messing… not so much.

©Kim Kardashian



The ‘Will & Grace’ actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Kardashian hosting the legendary late night comedy show.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” she said. “Am I missing something?”

Some Twitter users agreed with Messing’s questioning of Kardashian being a host on this upcoming season. Others of course came to the SKIMS founder’s defense. One social media user wrote, “Truth be told @DebraMessing, @KimKardashian just wrapped up what is likely the most successful & longest-running reality television show in history & is launching a new series on @hulu. That and her ‘side gigs’ @skims & @kkwbeauty made her a billionnaire. She is @nbcsnl worthy.”