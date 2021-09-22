Cindy Crawford stunned in an emerald colored halter-style gown for the Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna is one of those artists who is constantly reinventing herself while staying relevant to the times. The Fenty founder has already enlisted plenty of A-list celebrities, such as Gigi Hadid, to walk in her Savage X Fenty fashion shows and for her third installment, she recruited legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford to walk in her show.
The 55-year-old pro gave her followers on Instagram a glimpse of her appearance at the fashion show. In the photo, Crawford is seen wearing a halter-style emerald colored gown with a plunging neckline and a high slit that showed off her toned legs. In the post, the model has one hand to her head with the other down as she leaned against a wall outside in what appears to be a balcony. Crawford captioned the picture, “#SAVAGExFENTYSHOW VOL. 3 @savagexfenty #IYKYKsavageX.”
She accessorized her stunning look with gold bangle bracelets, a smoky shimmering teal eye, and open-toed shoes that matched her dress. Her dark hair was styled down.
In a clip that she also shared to Instagram, the 55-year-old is seen strutting around New York City in the same emerald dress doing what she does best - modeling. She subtly captioned the post with eye emojis.
Speaking of modeling, Crawford’s daughter 20-year-old Kaia Gerber has been following in her famous mom’s footsteps and is taking the modeling industry by storm. Not only does Gerber have an impressive modeling career, but she also got her feet wet in acting by playing a role in Hulu’s new season of ‘American Horror Stories.’