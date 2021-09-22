Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of seeking special treatment amid custody battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle is far from over! Now that the 45-year-old actress has accused the 57-year-old actor of using his celebrity status to “seek special treatment.”

And while an initial decision on the case was already made, giving joint custody of their children to Brad, the Hollywood star is intending to overturn the decision.

Angelina’s legal team presented new documents to the court, stating that “this sort of gamesmanship, a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment, is not what this Court’s limited review resources are for,” in reference to Brad’s celebrity status, adding “there is nothing to see or review here.”

The star had previously mentioned that three of her six children wanted to testify against the actor but were blocked by Judge John Ouderkirk, the same judge who married the couple back in 2014.

Angelina intended to remove the judge, as Ouderkirk failed to disclose previous dealings with Brad’s legal team, declaring that he should have been disqualified for being “а privately compensated judge who has secured а fаvorаble repeаt customer relаtionship with one litigаnt’s counsel without full disclosure.”

©GettyImages



Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt

“The lower court’s ruling will reward parties who are losing child custody cases, and condone their gamesmanship, by allowing them to wait and see about the likely direction of the case before seeking the disqualification of the judge,” Pitt’s attorney shared.