Besties Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian pose for SKIMS

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are taking their friendship to the next level, posing together for a sultry photoshoot in their bras and panties.

The pair--who have been seen hanging out together multiple times since getting with their respective boyfriends, musician buddies Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker--are the latest models for Kim Kardashian’s beloved SKIMS lingerie and loungewear line.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her brand’s official Instagram page both posted some pics from the photoshoot on Wednesday morning, with the SKIMS account adding in their caption: “Cotton has never looked this good.”

For the photoshoot, most of the snaps feature the duo donning various black bras tops and matching underwear, though some shots also see them switching into white sets.

In the photos Fox posted to her Instagram page, the duo even took their tops off, using their hands and arms to cover their chests as they lay seductively next to one another. A picture posted by the SKIMS account also sees the pair taking a bite out of the same apple, while a photo Megan shared to her Instagram Story shows Kourtney feeding her from a plate of cherries.