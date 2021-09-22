Ariana Grande reveals why she fears for her safety and the safety of her family

Ariana Grande is taking all the precautions! The acclaimed singer admitted she is fearful for her safety and has decided to file for a restraining order against a stalker.

The 28-year-old Los Angeles based artist stated in court that the suspected stalker, Aharon Brown, has been regularly coming to her home “for over six months terrifies me,” adding that she is absolutely terrified.

Ariana described the situation at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, declaring that she also fears for the safety of her family, after Brown attempted to pull a “large hunting knife” on members of her security team on September 9, while she was inside her home.

“I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family,” she shared.

©Ariana Grande



Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana continued by saying she doesn’t share her address with the public, adding that “the fact that Mr. Brown was able to determine where I reside scares me,” as he has been visiting her home “nearly every day, and sometimes multiple times a day.”

The stalker was detained by the police after the dangerous encounter with Ariana’s security team, and the singer was “informed that he became combative when asked to leave and displayed a large hunting knife,“ while yelling “threatening statements,” including “I‘ll kill you and her.”

Ariana was granted a temporary restraining order, and a new hearing is scheduled for the ongoing case on October 5.