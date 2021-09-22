Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took 1-year-old Willa on an NYC stroll

Joe Jonas has been busy performing onstage with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, on the Jonas Brothers world tour that kicked off last month. In between tour stops, the 32-year-old made sure to spend some quality time with his wife ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner and their one-year-old daughter Willa.

©GrosbyGroup



The couple looked casual while out with their daughter.

On Tuesday, the ‘Sucker’ singer and Turner were seen strolling around New York City getting some fresh air together. The 25-year-old actress wore a collared green button down cardigan paired with baggy ripped jeans, a baby blue shoulder bag, and white sneakers while she carried little Willa who looked adorable wearing little yellow pants, a white tank top, and a beige cardigan over it.

©GrosbyGroup



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas walking around the Soho neighborhood.

The musician wore a yellow, white, beige, and black polo shirt tucked into black trouser pants, paired with black Vans sneakers. The JoBro pushed Willa’s stroller and wore a black mask to protect his face. The adorable family was spotted walking around SoHo.