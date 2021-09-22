Nicole Richie catches herself on fire on her 40th birthday: see her family’s dedication posts

Nicole Richie is one the funniest celebrities and even when she isn’t trying the world gives her great content. The famous daughter of Lionel Richie celebrated her 40th birthday today on September 21st and she ended up catching herself on fire as she tried blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. It actually got pretty bad and spread from her shirt up to her blonde hair. She shared a video from the incident showing the moments her tip got engulfed with flames with the hilarious caption, “Well… so far 40 is 🔥.” Her husband Joel Madden took a quote from her former socialite bestie Paris Hilton commenting, “That’s hot.” Watch the video and see what Lionel, Joel, and her sister Sofia Richie shared for her special day below.

The Good Charlotte singer and tv personality began dating in 2006. ﻿They welcomed their daughter Harlow, 13, to the world in 2008, son Sparrow , 12, in 2009 and got married in December 2010. Her romantic husband shared a gallery of photos with his wife with the adorable caption, “Happy Birthday Nicole❤️ You’ve made love feel timeless I’ve forgotten how old we are.”

Nicole and her little sister Sofia have always had each other‘s backs, happily showing the world their special bond. The model shared photos with her style inspiration and said, “So lucky to call you my big sis. I love you beyond words,” in the caption.