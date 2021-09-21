Nicole Kidman opens up about her divorce to Tom Cruise: ‘I think I offered it up’

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her high profile relationship with Tom Cruise, becoming a Hollywood power couple during the late 90’s and later divorcing in 2001.

During her most recent interview, the Nine Perfect Strangers star was asked if she ever had any issue with how the media covered the relationship, to which she responded, “I was young. I think I offered it up?,” in reference to the media scrutiny she suffered.

The actress went on to explain, “Maybe I‘ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible.”

Nicole also shared that she just prefers to live in the world that way, adding that she is “wary at times, and I‘ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach.“

The two celebrities went on to adopt two children, after meeting on the set of the 1990 film Days of Thunder tying the knot six months after the premiere, and staying together for 11 years before their highly criticized divorce.

Nicole later found love again when she met country singer Keith Urban in 2005, who apparently knew the actress would be his wife someday.

“She‘s the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed, but had to change in me if I was going to go that road. It felt like an ultimate fork-in-the-road moment in my life,” the singer shared.