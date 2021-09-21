Why Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt had matching hairstyles in the 90’s

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt will forever remain in the hall of fame of legendary Hollywood couples, delivering some of the most iconic moments on and off the red carpet, not only for their 90’s glamorous outfits but also for their identical haircuts.

The two celebrities even visited the same stylist to get matching haircuts, however Gwyneth has now revealed that this wasn’t intentional, looking back at her relationship with Brad during her most recent interview while promoting a new serum for her brand Goop.

Gwyneth took a moment to talk about some of the most memorable hairstyles of her career, including the 1997 premiere of The Devil’s Own, attending with Brad and debuting their short blond haircuts.

The actress turned entrepreneur was asked if she had gone “to the same stylist for the colors?” to which she confessed, “We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this.”

Gwyneth also admitted she had a hard time after going brunette in 2000, as she was getting ready for her role in Bounce alongside Ben Affleck.

She went on to say that her hair “took a beating” from all the dye, and it was even worse when she “started to try to go back to blond,” which she tried during the SAG Awards the same year.

The star said, “If I ever try to pull off a ’90s crimp again, please stop me,” adding that it didn’t look great and she “wouldn’t do this again.”