Chrissy Teigen says she lives in an ‘Ariana Grande household’ as she battles John Legend on ‘The Voice’

Chrissy Teigen and her entire family love Ariana Grande, and that’s not going to change with her new role competing against her husband, John Legend, on The Voice.

Last night, the pop star made her coaching debut on the latest season of the singing competition series, which brought up some unresolved feelings for Teigen, who admitted on Monday that she lives in an “Ariana Grande household.”

“Today is a bit of a funny day because it’s the premiere of The Voice and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande,” she said. “Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household and have to be him.”

She went on to say, “Anyhow, I didn’t go to any of the tapings, I had no idea who’s who or what‘s what. So I’m going to be watching along with all of you.”

“And I‘ll try…. I will be unbiased and also support my husband,” Teigen teased.

To make matters that much more hilarious, over on her Instagram Story, Grande later posted a screenshot of a text the Cravings cookbook author sent her that said, “Do u have any assets i can post to be team Ari?”

Looks like Chrissy is still working on the whole “support my husband” thing.

Unfortunately for the model, it doesn’t look like things will get any easier as the season goes on, as the “thank u, next” singer recently told PEOPLE that she and Legend emerged as each other’s stiff competition during the blind auditions for Season 21.

“John and I have the most chair turns in common,” she told the magazine. “But now at this point in the game, it’s even. Everyone has such a great array of talent.”

Fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton also cited Grande as competition before they took their coach’s seats, which happened after releasing their respective albums If I’m Honest and Dangerous Woman on the same day back in 2016.