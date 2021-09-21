Shawn Mendes (accidentally) reveals his true feelings about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Shawn Mendes got caught in a lie that might jeopardize his friendship with Taylor Swift.

The “Summer of Love” singer recently sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in a video published on Monday, September 20. During his time hooked up to the machine, Mendes revealed his true thoughts about fellow celebrities, including John Mayer, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The latter subject ended up making his way into the conversation after the interview asked if Shawn still keeps in touch with the “Blank Space” singer after he toured with her in 2015. In response, Mendes said he last texted Taylor about a month ago, adding, “I always am asking her for advice on music.”

While their relationship seems sweet, Shawn ended up (accidentally) revealing his thoughts on her boyfriend, who he didn’t have as kind of words for. When asked if he “approves” of Alwyn, he responded, “I’ve never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy.”

Unfortunately for Shawn, he immediately got called out, with the lie detector operator saying, “You‘re not telling the truth. You’re being deceptive.”

“I’m lying a little bit?” the singer asked. “Yeah, I mean, he’s kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?”

He went on to explain, “He’s got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes.” That’s when he paused and swallowed, saying he “talked way too much about him.”

Yikes.

That wasn’t the only cringe-worthy moment in the interview either, as Shawn also reflected on his collaboration with Justin Bieber on their song “Monster” last year.

While Mendes admitted to being nervous, since he was a longtime fan of the singer, he was also asked if the Met Gala got brought up when he met Bieber, showing a picture of Shawn attending the 2018 fashion event with Justin’s now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

“When we met?” he said before smiling. “No, never talked about that.” Surprisingly enough, according to the lie detector, he was telling the truth. Plus, Shawn and Hailey have said their relationship was limited to just “friends,” despite attending the event together.

Plus, Mendes and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, ran into the Biebers at this year’s Met Gala--and even though fans found the whole thing to be extremely awkward, they seem to be on good terms.