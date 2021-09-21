Channing Tatum shares new photos of “Harvest Moon witch” daughter Everly

Channing Tatum and his daughter, Everly, are starting their Halloween festivities early.

The actor and his 8-year-old, who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, spent some time basking in the glow of the full moon on Monday, September 20. The 21 Jump Street star captured the cute moment of his daughter completely in her element, posting two photos to Instagram and showing off the fun night.

Tatum captioned the set of photos--featuring Everly’s silhouette holding up on a broom in the moonlight--with a reference to the Harvest Moon video game, writing, “Little Harvest moon witch sighting tonight.” The second photo even included Everly in action, which only added to the spooky sighting.

This sweet post from the actor comes just a few months after the proud father gave fans another rare look inside his life as a dad.

On June 24, Channing dedicated a heartwarming post to his “littles,” which doubled as the first glimpse he gave fans of his daughter’s face. To make his recent post an even more full circle moment, the moon also played a special part in their photo-op all those months ago.

“You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart,” he began in his caption. “You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail.”

He continued, “Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe.”