Olivia Jade received backlash after her ‘DWTS’ debut

Last night was the season 30 premiere of ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and it was an episode for the books. This is quite the controversial season with stars ranging from YouTube personality Olivia Jade to ‘Dance Moms’ alum, Jojo Siwa. While some viewers are excited to watch this season’s guests dance around the ballroom, others are too thrilled about the lineup of celebrities.

On Monday night, Olivia performed the salsa with her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, to a limited audience of just friends and family of the contestants. The 21-year-old’s sister Isabella was in the audience and after Olivia’s performance, the camera panned to Isabella who was happily cheering on her sister.

Not everyone was too thrilled after her performance that only received 25 points out of 40 from the judges. Some of the public quickly took to Twitter to question why Olivia is competing on the show after she and her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were involved in the controversial college admissions scandal that broke in March 2019.

One Tweet read, “SEND OLIVIA JADE HOME. Stop rewarding terrible behavior. #DWTS.” “We‘re all hoping she gets dismissed quickly,” Tweeted another user.

Despite the negativity online, Olivia took to her Instagram to ask the public to vote for her. Alongside multiple photos of her and Val, the 21-year-old captioned her post, “that was exhilarating!! please text OLIVIA to 21523 (during the live show.. yes u can vote 10 times & go to abc.com and vote 10 MORE times) love you guys!!!! And love YOU @valentin @dancingabc.”