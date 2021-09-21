Britney Spears’ Instagram account is back but fans are confused

Britney Spears temporarily deactivated her Instagram account 6 days ago after announcing her engagement to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari but the account is back with 3 recent posts. Britneys fans were initially skeptical about her account being deleted but now they are even more skeptical about her return. On Monday, September 20th the star wrote, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy sh** ... FIANCÉ ... I still can’t believe it” in the caption of the same photo in black and white and in color. However some fans are convinced the photos are old, commenting that Spears had red hair when she was engaged, “But Britney you have shorter red hair now how could these be from your engagement getaway?” One user wrote.
A couple of hours after Britney’s return to Instagram she shared another old video of her dancing to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” “This was shot in July !!!! Remember Bad Guy ???? Well this is part 3” she wrote in the caption. It’s been viewed over 1.3 million times with her fans asking the same questions in the comments.
Clearly excited to be back, Spears shared another video dancing. She also offered an explanation for why her hair isn’t red anymore for her concerned fans in the caption. “Pssss my red dye came out in the shower 🚿 and it looked like a crime scene” she wrote.
Britney and Asghari both shared their excitement on social media about their engagement on September 12th. She deactivated her account two days later after sharing a screenshot about “infusing education with heart” where she vented in the caption about her conservatorship and shouted out Free Britney. “Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else ... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!! No ... you’re not alone and no ... you‘re not crazy” she wrote. The singer added, “I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!! Again ... team #FreeBritney you guys fucking kick ass 💪🏼 !!!!! Love you so much and God bless.”
Fans began to speculate that her #freebritney post was the reason it was mysteriously deleted but a source told Page Six, “She’s happy and in a great place,” adding, “and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.” As news spread Britney tweeted on Tuesday, September 14th “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon.”
Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021
News of Spear’s engagement comes after a public battle to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship that has been in place since 2008. Just days before Asghari proposed lawyers for Britney‘s father wrote in a filing, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”