Elizabeth Olsen wore a gown designed by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley for Emmys red carpet

Elizabeth Olsen decided to keep her family close to her chest as she walked the 2021 Emmys red carpet, turning to her fashion-forward sisters to help her feel her get dressed for the big event.

The WandaVision actress arrived at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night looking absolutely stunning, sporting a white gown designed by her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and their luxury brand The Row.

“Elizabeth is so lucky to have two sisters who are incredible designers and know her style so well,” the actress’ stylist Elizabeth Stewart told PEOPLE, calling the look they created “a classic The Row aesthetic — simple, pristine, beautiful.”

She continued, “Elizabeth wanted to work with her sisters because who better to understand what is important to her and what will make her feel her best. In turn, Mary-Kate and Ashley wanted to bring her vision to life.”

Along with the simple-yet-stunning dress, the Emmy nominee accessorized her look with statement-making Chopard earrings featuring 68.77-carats of diamonds for a “touch of red carpet sparkle.”

As for the other elements of her look, hairstylist and Virtue creative director Adir Abergel told PEOPLE that he was inspired by the silhouette of the cream-colored, caftan-style gown.

“I was immediately in love with the shape of her dress and wanted to create a similar silhouette with the hair,” Abergel explained to the publication. “Her hair was cut into the perfect length bob, which helped me in designing a modern style. I pulled images of Lauren Bacall and Grace Kelly, and balanced them with references of minimalism to make sure the look felt modern.”

Abergel created a deep side-parted bob with tucked under ends for a soft finish. “The bangs were swept over to achieve the classic 1940s vibe,” he aid.

To make matters that much sweeter, walking the red carpet in The Row seems to have been a dream come true for the actress, who has had a longtime love for her sisters’ style.

In January, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Olsen discussed her sisters’ early boho-chic style and how she always tried to copy the trend herself.

“Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today. I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses,” she said at the time. “And that is something that I never grew out of.”