Bella and Yolanda Hadid celebrate Khai’s first birthday with sweet social media posts

Today Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai turns one-years-old. Clearly, aunt Bella Hadid could not wait to take to Instagram to wish her little niece a very happy birthday.

The supermodel put up a carousel post that included several adorable photos of Khai with Gigi, Bella, and other family members. In each photo that the one-year-old was in, Bella put an angel emoji over her face to keep the baby’s privacy.

Bella captioned the sweet post, “Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend ❤️‍🔥. The comment section was flooded with followers all saying how cute the post is and wishing Khai a happy birthday.

In addition to Bella’s post, the models’ mom Yolanda Hadid also wished her granddaughter a happy birthday on Instagram over the weekend. Khai’s face was once again protected in the pictures. Yolanda captioned her post saying, “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!”