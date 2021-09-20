Kylie Jenner shares new pregnancy update: “belly’s getting big”

As the days go by, Kylie Jenner is sharing more and more of her pregnancy with fans--a total contrast to her completely private pregnancy with her 3-year-old Stormi Webster the first time around.

On Sunday, September 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself driving to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned, “belly’s getting big.” In the picture, her growing bump is on full display as she holds onto the steering wheel with one of her signature long manicures and a few rings. As for her outfit, we can’t get a full look, but it seems to be a casual look with some bike shorts and a tight tee, emphasizing her belly.

After that, the makeup mogul also shared a snapshot of herself walking alongside her first-born after grabbing some Shipley Do-Nuts, a favorite of Kylie and her sister, Kim Kardashian.

©Kylie Jenner





Just last week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a picture to her Instagram Story revealing one of her other recent pregnancy cravings. Simply writing “cravings” along with four drooling face emojis, her caption fit perfectly over her picture: a bowl of Pinkberry frozen yogurt topped off with Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Her craving came just one day after she arrived back in Los Angeles from New York Fashion Week, where her bump was on full display in a series of fashion-forward outfits at various runway shows. Her little one, Stormi Webster, even joined Kylie for a backstage tour of Fashion Week!

As Kylie and Travis Scott await the arrival of their second child together, the rapper gave fans some insight into their parenting style during a recent interview with CR Men.

“She’s so fire because she goes to sleep now,” the rapper said about Stormi. “We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, ‘Okay, you know you got to go to bed at 9, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?’ And it’s so cool [to hear her say], ‘I’m going to sleep ya’ll!’”

Even though the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the “Sicko Mode” rapper broke up in October 2019, they have remained friendly, often spending time together as they co-parent their 3-year-old. Now that they have another bun in the oven, it seems like their relationship is only getting better.