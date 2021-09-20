Khloé Kardashian reveals the reason True Thompson thinks Psalm West is her brother

Fans already know just how close the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan are, but now, Khloé Kardashian is giving us some insight into just how close all of their babies are.

In a new interview with E! News, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed what her life is really like while raising her only child, True Thompson, who she shares with on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“We’re very active, so we love to go just on walks in the neighborhood. She is very into making, like, potions, these days, which is fun but oh so messy,” Khloe joked. “And I bake a lot, she loves to bake so we’ll bake cookies and stuff like that. She just likes to pour everything and so I think she just likes the whole mixing and the pouring things in, which is fun for them. But just anything outside, we’re so blessed to be in L.A. and so we’re constantly outside.”

On the subject of remaining active, it looks like True is following in her father’s footsteps when it comes to athletics.

“She’s a gymnastics girl, I just love and watching her,” the Good American founder said. “She’s very careful too, so watching her just be really timid and careful while her cousins have no fear, I’m proud of her for being a careful girl.”

Not only that, True also thinks that her cousins—including fellow “triplets” Chicago West and Dream Kardashian—are actually her siblings.

“It‘s amazing. I just pray it never stops,” Khloe said about their close relationship. “They all think they’re like, weirdly brother and sisters. I think like True thinks, we call Psalm [West] ‘baby Psalm,’ so she’s always like, ‘my brother!‘ And I just don’t correct her because I think it‘s so cute.”