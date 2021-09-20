Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, posed in a plunging gown in her bathroom

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, got dressed up the other night for a night in. The 32-year-old actress posed in a plunging black dress perched up on the side of a bathtub while she babysat her friend’s son.

The granddaughter of Elvis Presley’s gown was by Schiaparelli. The black dress had a very low neckline that showed off her belly button with its straps attached to her dangling gold earrings. Her honey brown hair was pulled back in a loose ponytail. She captioned the photo, “Bath Time @sweetbabyjamie,” the tag in the caption is Keough’s stylist.

While commenters talked about how good the 32-year-old looked in her babysitting gown, others pointed out the structure of the dress and couldn’t believe their eyes. One commenter wrote, “...are the earnings holding your dress?” Added follower said, “The top of the dress hooked to your earrings? Crazy cool.” “I wear that same thing when I give my kids a bath!” read another comment.

In addition to posting about her babysitting adventures on social media, last month Keough gave a glimpse into her personal life by posting a photo of her father, Danny Keough on Instagram. The post showed a rare glimpse into the actress’ personal life as she frolicked in the ocean with her dad and other members of her family.

The 32-year-old’s parents got married in 1988 but split only six years later in 1994 after having Keough and her brother, Benjamin who sadly committed suicide last year.