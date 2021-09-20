Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception.

The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, plus Grammy award-winning singer Adele, who went viral for dancing dembow, a bouncy musical rhythm originated in Jamaica and reached the Dominican Republic.

The British singer, who is dating businessman Rich Paul, stepped on the dance floor, letting the rhythm take over her body. Dominican DJ Dito Bernard was in charge of entertaining the party introducing the Caribbean culture to the guests.

Adele danced to the rhythm of Lírico en la Casa and his hit song “El Motorcito.” The DJ, who shared several videos on his Instagram account, said the “Hello” singer needed to learn how to dance like the people of Bonao, a city located to the northwest of Santo Domingo. “We are going to teach Adele as if she were in Fula (a river in Bonao),” the DJ said over the microphone. “Teach her that she has to ride a ‘pasola’ (a scooter motorbike).”

LeBron James also danced dembow, and according to Bernard, bachata and merengue.