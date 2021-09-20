Jimmy Kimmel daughter
Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter tied the knot in a fun way over the weekend

Multiple photos were seen on Instagram over the weekend.

By Fabiana Buontempo

2021 has been a busy year filled with weddings. Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel just celebrated his daughter’s wedding and it seems like the 53-year-old and his family had a great time.

Jimmy Kimmel's daughter©Will Logsdon

Jimmy’s 30-year-old daughter, Katie married her fiance Will Logsdon on Saturday. The famous daughter made for a stunning bride in an off-the-shoulder white gown that had a neckline that was trimmed with tiny bow ties.

Jimmy Kimmel's daughter's wedding©Will Logsdon

Her brown hair was pulled back with a few soft pieces framing her face. She completed her wedding look with a colorful flowered crown on her head. The bride kept her makeup natural with an added pop of color on her lips. The couple each wore interesting footwear. The bride wore white bedazzled sandals while the groom wore black cowboy boots with painted yellow decorations on them.

Logsdon reposted multiple Instagram stories that he and his bride were tagged in over the weekend. One of the reposted stories is a photo of the couple’s cake, which had an adorable topper of the couple and their dog.

Jimmy made an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ last week and the late night talk show host talked about the upcoming wedding of his eldest daughter.

“She actually turned 30 two weeks ago, which is strange to have a 30-year-old daughter,” the 53-year-old said. “And she is getting married this weekend, as a matter of fact, which is a big deal.”

“People keep saying congratulations,“ Jimmy went on to say. ”I don‘t know what I’m being congratulated for. Congratulations on raising a human that is attractive enough to be taken by one person. It‘s not like we were trying to get rid of her, you know? It’s not like we‘re selling a houseboat on eBay or something like that. But I guess congratulations is the thing.“

Jimmy shares Katie with ex-wife Gina Kimmel, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

