Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter tied the knot in a fun way over the weekend

2021 has been a busy year filled with weddings. Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel just celebrated his daughter’s wedding and it seems like the 53-year-old and his family had a great time.

©Will Logsdon





Jimmy’s 30-year-old daughter, Katie married her fiance Will Logsdon on Saturday. The famous daughter made for a stunning bride in an off-the-shoulder white gown that had a neckline that was trimmed with tiny bow ties.

©Will Logsdon





Her brown hair was pulled back with a few soft pieces framing her face. She completed her wedding look with a colorful flowered crown on her head. The bride kept her makeup natural with an added pop of color on her lips. The couple each wore interesting footwear. The bride wore white bedazzled sandals while the groom wore black cowboy boots with painted yellow decorations on them.

Logsdon reposted multiple Instagram stories that he and his bride were tagged in over the weekend. One of the reposted stories is a photo of the couple’s cake, which had an adorable topper of the couple and their dog.