Chrissy Teigen gets real about pregnancy loss and the stress it puts on her body

Chrissy Teigen has been very open about the loss of her baby. About a year ago, Teigen shared that she had lost her baby Jack partway through the pregnancy.
“it’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time. usually you’d gain your “yumyums I’m praaaagnant!” weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you’d have your baby,” she wrote on her Instagram post. “But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck.”
She explained how these changes make it very difficult to cope with the loss, acting as constant reminders of that painful time period of her life. Teigen’s honesty has long been associated with her persona, for better or worse. In this instance, the post has gathered over 485,000 likes as well as thousands of comments of support. “I don’t really have a big ending or positive words lol. And don’t say nice things!! I know I know I promise. I know it’s not everything and I know i’m suuuuuch a badass and blah blah blah I just thought I’d be emo for a minute ok! I love you,” she concluded the post.
“You are beautiful inside and out,” wrote Paris Hilton. “And now, I’m emo,” wrote someone else.
Teigen shares a son and daughter with her husband, John Legend. When she was 20 weeks pregnant, she learned that her baby wouldn’t make it. Then, in an Instagram post, she shared with her followers the deep pain that she was feeling as she learned that her son wasn’t going to survive.
“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out,” she wrote at the time.