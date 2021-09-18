Kelly Rowland channels Beyoncé in a stunning yellow monokini

Kelly Rowland is one of the many celebrities that took a trip to Italy this summer. The singer visited Capri with her husband Tim Weatherspoon where they set sail on a romantic yacht and she shared some stunning photos and videos in a yellow monokini. Rowlands body looks absolutely stunning after giving birth to her second son Noah in January. She captioned one of the three videos “I’m feeelin’ myself I’m feelin myyyyyyy” quoting the lines Beyoncé sings in Nicki Minaj’s “Feelin Myself.”

As noted by DailyMail, the mother of 2 has spoken candidly about diastasis recti, a condition that often occurs during pregnancy in which the abdomen muscles separate. “I was wondering why my abs looked so different, and I couldn’t figure out the reason why,” Rowland told SELF in 2017. “I am slightly disappointed that no one told me about diastasis recti.”

Rowland started doing specific exercises with her trainer to help, “My trainer now helps me with my abs, and it’s such a relief because I can feel them, slowly but steadily, coming back together,” Rowland said at the time. “But it‘s still coming back together even after two years.” The condition usually comes back during a mother’s second pregnancy but 9 months later it‘s clear Rowland put in the work to get her abs tight and toned.