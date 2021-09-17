Naomi Campbell discusses motherhood in rare interview

Naomi Campbell surprised us all when earlier this year she’d announced she’d given birth to a daughter. On an appearance on BBC HARDTalk, Naomi gave a rare glimpse about her life as a mother.

Naomi had made the announcement regarding the birth of her daughter on Instagram. She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life.There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

On the interview with BBC HARDTalk she discussed motherhood and the particulars of raising her daughter. “I‘m really lucky, I think I have a dream child,” she said. “She is wonderful, she’s very independent already. Very smart, alert, sleeps 12 hours. Good girl.” She also claimed she wanted to raise her daughter according to her values.

This is Naomi’s first child, although she’d previously discussed motherhood and how much it interested her. In an interview with The Sunday Times, back in 2016, “Well, I’m not saying I won’t have children. I could have children. I just don’t know which way I’ll have children. But I think I’ll have children, everyone thinks I’ll be a good mother. I’ve always considered it. I’ll just do it when I’m ready. I’m not rushing to anyone’s drumbeat, I’m going to my own.”