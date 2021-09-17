Khloé Kardashian is officially back to blonde

Khloé Kardashian has been known to like rocking lighter hair than the rest of her famous family, and now, she’s once again going back to blonde.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed her recent transformation on Instagram on Thursday, posting a two-part carousel of her new ‘do.

“Blonde KoKo is back,” she wrote in her caption, with photos of herself posing in front of a marble wall with her new, icy blonde hair.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before friends and followers flocked to the photo to compliment Khloé’s new look, with fire emojis flooding comments section.

The Good American founder’s longtime bestie, Malika Haqq, commented, gushing “I need all this blonde energy 🔥🔥🔥.”

“MY FAV! 😍 BLONDE QUEEN ❤️,” added Olivia Pierson.

Morgan Stewart McGraw also praised the reality star, writing, “Blonde and beautiful 🔥,” while Stephanie Shepard simply said, “WHAT !!!!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

This new blonde transformation from Khloé comes after another hair experiment from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Back in August, she made the rare move of showing off her “natural hair texture” in a series of gym selfies she posted to Instagram.

“💜 I rarely wear my natural hair texture,” she captioned the post. “Felt kinda cute with it (please don‘t ruin the feeling) 💜.”

That was another post that received a lot of love, with friends and fans alike telling the Good American founder she should rock her curly hair more often.

“I ❤️your natural hair. 😍so pretty!” wrote Vanessa Bryant. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, also chimed in, echoing the same sentiment: “i love your natural hair 🤍.”