Enrique Iglesias discusses which of his kids is more like him

Enrique Iglesias played a big part in getting American audiences to pay attention to Latin music. With the release of his record “Final Vol. 1” today, September 17th, Enrique is closing out a big phase of his life.

With the release of the record comes the plans for his tour, which he’ll be embarking on soon, alongside Ricky Martin. This will keep him away from his home in Miami and his wife, Anna Kournikova, and their three children, Lucy, Nicholas, and Maria.

When speaking on El Hormiguero, a Spanish TV program, Enrique talked about fatherhood and about what that concept means to him. He also talked about which of his kids was more similar to him. “The fights that these kids have. It’s funny. Maria was born right before COVID, so I’ve had the chance to see her grow. Nico and Lucy are already three and a half, but if you ask me it feels like they were born only a year ago,” he said.

He then mentioned how he notices some similarities between himself and Nico. “I was pretty naughty when I was a kid and my son Nico reminds me of myself. I remember when I lived in Madrid and I used to buy firecrackers and throw them at bus stops.”