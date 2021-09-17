Jennifer Lopez surprisingly sometimes feels like an outsider in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez has been in Hollywood for years now and she recently revealed in a new Instagram post for JLo Beauty that she actually feels like an outsider in Hollywood, not being able to fit in.
In the video, the 52-year-old triple threat is seen in a bright yellow sweater dress with a stomach cutout that was teased a few weeks ago on Instagram. In the video, Lopez was talking about Latinas and their influence as leaders and her role in Hollywood as a Latina actress and singer.
“I think for me, I know it is important for all of us to feel like we belong, um, and like most people there‘s so many times in your life when you feel like an outsider, I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes,” she said in the social media video.
“I still feel that way,” she added. “But the truth is you just need your little tribe. I believe we all have this limitless power inside of us that makes us unstoppable.”
She went on to say, “The only way to feel truly beautiful is to accept yourself for who you are.”
She captioned the video’s post saying, “We Belong to Something Beautiful @Sephora Latinas are fearless and powerful, and they can accomplish anything they set their minds to” ✨✨✨ We’re honored to be kicking off #HispanicHeritage Month with @Sephora and their #WeBelong series ✨💛✨ Being Latina is such a huge part of who @JLo is, and that is reflected in #JLoBeauty and what we stand for — helping women tap into that limitless feeling.”
Regardless of how Lopez feels in Hollywood, the industry sure loves her. At Monday’s Met Gala, the world couldn‘t contain their excitement over Lopez’s appearance with boyfriend Ben Affleck. The rekindled exes are still going strong since getting back together a few months ago after having a called off engagement years ago.