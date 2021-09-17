Jennifer Lopez surprisingly sometimes feels like an outsider in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez has been in Hollywood for years now and she recently revealed in a new Instagram post for JLo Beauty that she actually feels like an outsider in Hollywood, not being able to fit in.

In the video, the 52-year-old triple threat is seen in a bright yellow sweater dress with a stomach cutout that was teased a few weeks ago on Instagram. In the video, Lopez was talking about Latinas and their influence as leaders and her role in Hollywood as a Latina actress and singer.

“I think for me, I know it is important for all of us to feel like we belong, um, and like most people there‘s so many times in your life when you feel like an outsider, I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes,” she said in the social media video.

“I still feel that way,” she added. “But the truth is you just need your little tribe. I believe we all have this limitless power inside of us that makes us unstoppable.”

She went on to say, “The only way to feel truly beautiful is to accept yourself for who you are.”