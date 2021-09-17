Hailey and Justin Bieber have awkward encounter with her ex Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Beiber, had an awkward encounter with the model’s ex, Shawn Mendes, and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, reuniting at the last place they were seen together, publicly, before the 24-year-old went on to date and marry Justin.

The awkward encounter between both couples was caught on camera at this year’s Met Gala, which led to some social media users analyzing every aspect of the the interaction.

While both couples seemed to keep it friendly with each other, Hailey was seen sporting an uneasy smile as she spotted her ex-boyfriend, who was her date to the Met Gala back in 2018.

Doing a great job of shutting down any tension, Cabello first greeted the Biebers with a sweet hug, before asking: “Hi, how are you? Good to see you!”

Mendes goes on to hug the couple in Vogue’s Get Ready for the Met Gala video with him and his girlfriend, then asking Justin, “Hey, bro. How are you?”

“Really good,” the pop star replies, to which Mendes responds: “Yeah?”

That’s when Mendes jokes back that he is “trying to push it a little bit,” to which JB jokes that you‘ve “got to flex” what “you‘ve got.”

Hailey then steps in to end the conversation by saying, “I think they’re ready. We‘ll see you guys there.”

She exits the room while throwing on a pair of dark shades as her husband tells Mendes and Cabello, “We’ll see you guys. Love you so much.”

Of course, given the history between Hailey and Mendes, this exchange was heavily dissected by social media users, being described by one TikTok account as having so much “tension” that it was nearly “too much” to watch.

On the other hand, some fans defended the stars, pointing out that it didn’t seem like the couples had any bad blood at all--despite Hailey rekindling her romance with Justin just a few days after attending the Met Gala with Mendes three years ago.

Plus, just last year, Justin and Mendes collaborated on their hit single, “Monster,” which proves they can more than make nice when in the same room.