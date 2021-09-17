Kaia Gerber flirtatiously posed with boyfriend Jacob Elordi at her 20th birthday party

Kaia Gerber just celebrated her 20th birthday with a fun party that included close friends, family, and her boyfriend actor Jacob Elordi all in attendance. The supermodel’s birthday was earlier this month and Thursday the daughter of Cindy Crawford posted black and white photos from her celebration.

The carousel post showed Gerber’s birthday party that was filled with plenty of balloons and other party decorations making it look like a prom themed party. For the occasion, the 20-year-old wore a stunning sequined gown with spaghetti straps. From the looks of the photos, her hair was half pulled back.

The ‘Euphoria’ actor wore a dark button down shirt over a white t-shirt. He appeared in two of the photos in the post. One picture showed Gerber and Elordi sitting down as the actor rested his head on her shoulder and had his arm around her waist. In another photo, the two are smiling big as the actor is standing behind his girlfriend with his hands on her chest while her hands are resting on top of his in a flirty way. The supermodel captioned her post, “film from my 20th ✨.”

The couple were rumored to be dating for months last year until they confirmed their romance on Instagram when they dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The two have been going strong ever since, often seen walking around getting coffee or leaving the gym together.