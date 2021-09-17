Priyanka Chopra throws Nick Jonas a surprise party for his 29th birthday

Nick Jonas’s 29th birthday is today September 16th and his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, knew just how to make the day special. Nick is currently on the road with his band The Jonas Brothers on their Remember This tour, which kicked off a two-night run in Nashville during his birthday. Priyanka joined Nick and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for this leg of the tour and was able to surprise him with a party. The birthday man shared a photo posing with his sneaky wife and wrote in the caption, “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone.”

©Instagram



Nick and Priyanka shared the same photo from the celebration

A few hours before Nick’s post the actress shared the same pic with a heartwarming caption to the love of her life. “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you, baby..Thank you for being you. 😍🙏🏽❤️” she wrote. Priyanka planned the intimate birthday dinner on a showroom floor in Farmington, Pennsylvania which explains the cars, per PEOPLE. She decorated with balloons and streamers and had a custom “Happy birthday Nick,” banner made.

Nick’s former The Voice judge mate John Legend wrote, “Happy birthday brother!” In the comments of his bday post. His blood brother Kevin, 33, shared a black and white photo of them on stage with the sweet caption, “Happy birthday @nickjonas! Can‘t wait to celebrate you in Nashville tonight!”

Joe, 32, wished Nick a happy birthday in his Instagram stories with a warped video and joked “Happy birthday to someone who’s like a brother to me. Love you so much! Keep being awesome.”