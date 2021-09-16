Jennifer Lopez is going to live with Ben Affleck in Texas while he films his new movie

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited they have been traveling everywhere together, recently visiting Venice, Italy, and New York City. Now, they’re reportedly headed to Texas where Affleck is filming his new movie. According to US, they are going to live there together and continue to search for a new property in Los Angeles to move into when they return. Read the details below.

©GettyImages



Bennifer at the 2021 Met Gala

Bennifer made their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of his film, “The Last Duel” where Lopez showed her support for her man. Just a week later they attended the 2021 Met Gala together in NYC. As an A-list power couple always on the move a source told US, “Right now, they’re headed to Texas, where they’ll be living together while Ben films his next movie.” “They’re still looking for a new property to move into in L.A., which will be their main base while they enjoy traveling the world,” they added.

Affleck’s next project is Robert Rodriguez’s “Hypnotic” starring Latina PowerhouseAlice Braga. Deadline confirmed in July production is expected to start on September 20th in Austin, which is the headquarters of Rodriguez’s Troublemaker Studios. According to the project synopsis, “the action thriller will follow a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of high-end crimes.” The project was supported to begin shooting in April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.