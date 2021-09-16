Top 10 most successful NBA’s wives and girlfriends
Top 10 most successful NBA’s wives and girlfriends

Do you know what these wives and girlfriends of these athletes have in common?

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Besides been known for dating NBA players, there is something else that the wives and girlfriends of these athletes have in common. They bring the glitz and glam, and much of them are as successful or even more than their boos.

Curious about which one have more coins in their bank accounts, SlotsUp used a weighted ranking system to conduct a study and reveal the most successful basketball WAG.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game©GettyImages
Model Kendall Jenner and sports agent Rich Paul attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on January 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

According to the gambling experts, the wives and girlfriends of the NBA’s most famous players are never afraid to show their success in front of the cameras; however, the following top 10 ladies score all the points.

From Kendall Jenner to Teyana Taylor, the data analysis has crunched all the numbers. Taking the top spot is model, tv personality, businesswoman, and partner to Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, with a score of 86 out of 100.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker©Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Jenner began modeling at the age of 14 and, by 2018, became the highest-paid model in the world. With 217,600,000 followers and a net worth of $40 million, it comes as no surprise that the socialite and tequila connoisseur ranked as the most successful.

Khloe Kardashian takes second place in SlotsUp’s WAG success ranking, scoring 85 out of 100. The reality TV star is no stranger to the WAG status; after being linked to many famous basketball players over the years, including Lamar Odom, Rashad McCants, James Harden, she created a family with her on-and-off boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - August 17, 2018©GettyImages
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on August 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA.

In the third position is wife to Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, with a score of 82. The singer, dancer, businesswoman, and fashion designer has an army of fans across social media with over 14.5 million followers and 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Taylor also has over 246 thousand Google searchers and six thousand searchers on YouTube. Find the complete list below.

Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party©GettyImages
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend Reginae Carter‘s 22nd Hot Girl Birthday at Republic Lounge on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Top 10 most successful NBA WAGs:
  1. Kendall Jenner
  2. Khloe Kardashian
  3. Teyana Taylor
  4. Ayesha Curry
  5. Ella Mai
  6. Jordyn Woods
  7. Maya Jama
  8. Cookie Johnson
  9. Larsa Pippen
  10. Lauren Holiday
