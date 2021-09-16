Top 10 most successful NBA’s wives and girlfriends

Besides been known for dating NBA players, there is something else that the wives and girlfriends of these athletes have in common. They bring the glitz and glam, and much of them are as successful or even more than their boos.

Curious about which one have more coins in their bank accounts, SlotsUp used a weighted ranking system to conduct a study and reveal the most successful basketball WAG.

©GettyImages



Model Kendall Jenner and sports agent Rich Paul attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on January 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

According to the gambling experts, the wives and girlfriends of the NBA’s most famous players are never afraid to show their success in front of the cameras; however, the following top 10 ladies score all the points.

From Kendall Jenner to Teyana Taylor, the data analysis has crunched all the numbers. Taking the top spot is model, tv personality, businesswoman, and partner to Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, with a score of 86 out of 100.

©Kendall Jenner



Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Jenner began modeling at the age of 14 and, by 2018, became the highest-paid model in the world. With 217,600,000 followers and a net worth of $40 million, it comes as no surprise that the socialite and tequila connoisseur ranked as the most successful.

Khloe Kardashian takes second place in SlotsUp’s WAG success ranking, scoring 85 out of 100. The reality TV star is no stranger to the WAG status; after being linked to many famous basketball players over the years, including Lamar Odom, Rashad McCants, James Harden, she created a family with her on-and-off boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

©GettyImages



Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen on August 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA.

In the third position is wife to Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, with a score of 82. The singer, dancer, businesswoman, and fashion designer has an army of fans across social media with over 14.5 million followers and 2.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.