Sofia Vergara celebrates her son’s birthday with a loving Instagram tribute

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to celebrate her son’s birthday. Manolo Gonzalez Vergara is turning 30 today, September 16th.

“Happy 30th bday to the best son in the world!! 🎉🎉🎉You r smarter than u think,stronger than u seem and braver than u believe!!! Keep the good work Manolo!! Stay sexy!!🤩🤩🤩 love u,” Sofia wrote on Instagram.

The Instagram post is a video, featuring plenty of photos of Sofia and Manolo over the years, from baby pics to professional photoshoots to family gatherings and all kinds of celebrations. Sofia added some heart emojis over the footage and an upbeat song playing in the background. Manolo wrote in the comments: “I love you ☺️!!!!” Plenty of celebrities and followers dropped in a comment in congratulations as well. “Que lindos❤️❤️feliz cumple,” wrote Eiza Gonzalez. “He’s the best, Love u both,” said film producer Adam Platzner.

Throughout the day, Manolo has been reposting in his Instagram stories a variety of birthday wishes from friends and followers. Yesterday, September 15th, he was in attendance at “America’s Got Talent finals,” where his mother was judging.

“Gracias @simoncowell @nbc and the whole production team of @agt 🎉🎉 I love working here!!❤️❤️ #agtseason16 Congrats to Dustin!!!👏👏,” Sofia wrote in the post.